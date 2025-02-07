Micah Parsons thankful for Dallas Cowboys' 2024 struggles
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons recently spoke with Clarence Hil of ALL DLLS during Super Bowl media week in New Orleans, where he reflected on the highs and lows of the 2024 NFL season.
The Cowboys entered the season with high hopes, but limped to a 7-10 finish after an injury-plagued year.
When asked about his experience, Parsons said, "I think it was the best thing that ever happened to me... because you got to get humbled in this league."
MORE: Micah Parsons willing to make sacrifice for Cowboys to land Myles Garrett
For Parsons, the challenges of the season served as a catalyst for growth and leadership.
"It led me to be a better leader," he said.
Despite a tough stretch with some of the team’s superstars sidelined, Parsons remained determined to stay positive and motivated.
"All of our superstars were gone," he said. "I was still carrying that chip on my shoulder, we can still win we can do this, you know that gives belief to the players."
MORE: Cowboys predicted to sign irreplaceable star to record-breaking contract
Parsons added, "You know that stuff carries over."
Parsons' journey this season underscores his maturation not just as a player but also as a leader on the Cowboys. His belief in the team is something that carries over, especially as new players and coaches join the squad and look to the superstars to see how the organization is run.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys