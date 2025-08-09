Micah Parsons traveled with Dallas Cowboys to SoFi Stadium for preseason opener
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys arrived in Inglewood, California, for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Leading up to this game, the focus has been primarily on edge rusher Micah Parsons, who requested a trade following stalled contract negotiations. Dallas has shown no interest in trading their star defender, but Parsons continues to sit out of practice.
He had been at least showing up to watch teammates, but then missed practice late in the week. Reports said that was followed by a lengthy conversation with Jerry Jones. This reignited hopes for the fan base, who believes there's a chance Jones might be ready to negotiate again.
There was more good news on Saturday as Parsons went with the team from Oxnard to Inglewood and is in attendance for their first exhibition game.
Perhaps this is just Parsons being there for his teammates, but the fact that he's still showing up is promising. He isn't going to play, but even if healthy, that wasn't going to be the case.
Parsons is expected to eventually secure a deal that would pay him at least $41 million per season.
