Micah Parsons hilariously attempts Iconic WWE move on Trevon Diggs
When it comes to WWE, is there any move more iconic or well-known than Randy Orton's signature RKO?
This move has been ingrained in the minds of fans since they first witnessed it and then tried to mimic it on a friend or sibling just moments later.
The RKO might be nearly as old as Micah Parsons, but that didn't stop him from trying to pull it off on his fellow Dallas Cowboy, Trevon Diggs.
WATCH: Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs jokingly 'box' for fans at camp
Micah Parsons didn't fully commit to the RKO, which is something Cowboys fans can be thankful for, especially with Diggs returning from an ACL tear.
Still, it’s great to see the NFL's top defensive duo back in action and having fun on the field.
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Secure The Bag: Jerry Jones reveals latest update on Dak Prescott contract
Looking Ahead: Are the Cowboys destined to underperform this season?
Reality Check: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Cowboys backfield