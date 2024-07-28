WATCH: Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs jokingly 'box' for fans at camp
Dallas Cowboys training camp is underway in Oxnard and fans have been coming out to see the stars.
Of course, All-Pro defensive back Trevon Diggs has yet to take the field for practice as he starts camp on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL last season, but that all changed on Saturday during an event for the fans.
The Cowboys held Day 1 of Cowboys Back Together Weekend when Diggs joined star edge rusher Micah Parsons on the field to entertain the fans.
The two defensive stars jokingly went back and forth in a slap-boxing match as the crowd cheered them on.
There has been plenty of drama surrounding the team in the early days of camp because of lingering contract situations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so it's good to see the players staying loose.
It's also great to see Diggs in high spirits as everyone waits for him to return to the field.
The Cowboys return to practice on Sunday morning with another session that will be open to the fans.
