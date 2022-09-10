FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, fresh out of "gamesmanship,'' now have to deal with an actual "game.''

And as expected, they will do so on Sunday night in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without the services of starting receiver Michael Gallup. (See the full injury list here.)

So to the next question: Alongside CeeDee Lamb - who the Cowboys believe is about to elevate himself to the "Davante Adams/Cooper Kupp level'' - which other pass-catcher steps up?

We've already detailed in this space how Lamb may be poised to lead the NFL in targets in this Dak Prescott-led offense. And Prescott, who is 100-percent healthy after dealing with ankle discomfort as the result of an ill-fitting shoe, will also surely target Dalton Schultz in a way that puts him among league leaders at the tight end spot.

But what about the other receivers?

One NFL scout tells CowboysSI.com that Dallas is about to have one big problem on offense in this game and one big problem for the season. The short-term issue against the Bucs? Tampa Bay's defense is designed to stuff Ezekiel Elliott and a ball-control running game.

So ... throw it to the outside receivers? Sure - but the long-term problem, according to the scout, is that Dallas is sorely short-handed there.

Is rookie Jalen Tolbert ready? We are dubious.

Is veteran Noah Brown about to live up to long-held expectations? We are dubious.

Second-year guy Simi Fehoko? Undrafted rookie Dennis Houston? USFL MVP and rookie KaVontae Turpin? Somebody needs to answer the call.

Gallup is in the process of returning from a Week 17 ACL tear suffered in January, and maybe by Week 3, he solves this concern. But Sunday is arriving.

And a new wideout helper needs to arrive with it.

