Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup, Trysten Hill Moves

    • November 13, 2021
    Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup, Trysten Hill Move to Dallas' Active Roster

    The Cowboys get reinforcements on offense and defense for Sunday’s visit from Atlanta.
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are ready to unveil helpers, one on offense, one on defense.

    The Cowboys are seeking a bounce-back victory as the Atlanta Falcons come to town for a Week 10 meeting on Sunday The Falcons, winners of three of their last four games, have been somewhat of a surprise this season and would be in the playoffs in the NFC if the postseason began today.

    How to prevent them from springing another surprise? Load up on talent.

    Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (calf) is being activated from injured reserve, so Sunday vs. the Falcons will mark his first game since straining calf in Week 1.

    Additionally, defensive tackle Trysten Hill is being activated from PUP, and this will be his season debut after tearing his ACL early in 2020.

    What are they - and another roster move with a new kicker - up against?

