Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup, Trysten Hill Moves

The Cowboys get reinforcements on offense and defense for Sunday’s visit from Atlanta.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are ready to unveil helpers, one on offense, one on defense.

The Cowboys are seeking a bounce-back victory as the Atlanta Falcons come to town for a Week 10 meeting on Sunday The Falcons, winners of three of their last four games, have been somewhat of a surprise this season and would be in the playoffs in the NFC if the postseason began today.

How to prevent them from springing another surprise? Load up on talent.

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (calf) is being activated from injured reserve, so Sunday vs. the Falcons will mark his first game since straining calf in Week 1.

Additionally, defensive tackle Trysten Hill is being activated from PUP, and this will be his season debut after tearing his ACL early in 2020.

What are they - and another roster move with a new kicker - up against?

In Atlanta's most recent win over the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing. He is tied with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the third-best completion percentage in the league at 69.4 percent.

After the Cowboys fell flat vs. the Denver Broncos last week, a win over Atlanta would be significant. A strong performance from Prescott would show that his strained calf is behind him. A good showing from the Cowboys defense would help get Dallas back on track and give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn something to feel good about. Quinn will face Atlanta for the first time since the Falcons fired him last season.

"There is no time to take a stroll down memory lane," Quinn said. "We’ve got some sh-t to fix."

To the kicker … Cowboys have a new and temporary kicker for Sunday’s game. Dallas moved kicker Greg Zuerlein to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and conducted what a source termed an “emergency” tryout for a replacement. Lirim Hajrullahu grabbed the job, partially because he has a history with Dallas special-teams coordinator John Fassel.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott’s offense will be missing left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle). And Cowboys defensive end and sack leader Randy Gregory sustained a calf strain in practice on Wednesday and was placed on Injured Reserve. He'll miss a minimum of three games.