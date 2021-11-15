Irvin to Dak: ‘Don’t Do That S—t Again, Bro!’

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Michael Irvin to Gutsy Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: ‘Don’t Do That S—t Again, Bro!’

    “Certain plays, I’m going to go back to my instincts and (I’m) going to get the touchdown or the first down. But being smart about it.” - Dak.
    Author:

    FRISCO In more ways than one, Dak Prescott captained his Dallas Cowboys to Sunday’s 43-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons.

    Michael Irvin would like his pal Dak to captain his Cowboys in one less way.

    “We don’t need that TD that bad bro!! @dak don’t do that s-t again!!!! WE NEED YOU HEALTHY!!!!” Irvin tweeted.

    The reason for the Cowboys Hall-of-Fame legend’s public admonishment of Dak? The Cowboys were already ahead late in the game by a record-breaking margin … and the Cowboys simply didn’t need the team MVP to put his body at risk … and it was at risk, as Prescott was pinballed about as he bulled his way into the end zone.

    Dak - who to the credit of coach Mike McCarthy exited the blowout after that (only putting his face in harm’s way thanks to a “hurtful hug” from teammate CeeDee Lamb)  - of course disagrees with Irvin.

    Said Prescott: “I had to re-establish some toughness.”

    At this point in Prescott’s career, he’s wrong about needing to “establish” something that is clearly part of his makeup.

    Still, this is football. And if a Dak action can be an inspiration to teammates. …

    Yes, even if the Cowboys hadn’t gotten that touchdown, they still would’ve been up more than 30 points early in the fourth quarter.

    But for the 7-2 Cowboys, there is surely a wise balance here. Dak stayed in the game last week while Dallas got blown out by Denver, to much criticism. And now there is this criticism - all out of concern for the fact that as 2020 proved, Dallas isn’t Dallas (Cooper Rush’s recent win at Minnesota notwithstanding) without Prescott.

    Said Dak: “I (said) earlier in the year, certain plays, certain positions on the field, I’m going to go back to my instincts and (I’m) going to get the touchdown or the first down. But being smart about it.”

