Mike Hohensee Impresses Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy at Rookie Minicamp
Mike Hohensee, an undrafted quarterback from Northwest Missouri State, is already impressing Dallas' coaching staff after the team's two-day rookie minicamp.
Let’s dive into his story and explore why he’s turning heads in Dallas.
Mike Hohensee Jr. is the son of former NFL, CFL, USFL, and AFL quarterback Mike Hohensee Sr. Football runs in the family, and young Hohensee is determined to make his mark. Attending the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, Hohensee showcased his skills and competed for a spot on the roster. The coaches have praised his ability to command the huddle, a rare quality for a young quarterback.
The Cowboys' quarterback room seems settled, with Dak Prescott leading the way and Cooper Rush as the backup. However, Hohensee's emergence adds an exciting twist. The team also has Trey Lance on its roster. If Mike McCarthy sees something special in Hohensee, the Cowboys might consider keeping him around.
The Cowboys’ coaching staff will evaluate their quarterback situation over the weekend. Hohensee’s journey from tryout to potential roster spot is reminiscent of the paths of Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. Sometimes, that elusive “it” factor sets players apart.
Keep an eye on Mike Hohensee.