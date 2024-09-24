Mike McCarthy done talking about Dallas Cowboys' early failures
It has barely been 24 hours, yet everyone inside and outside the Dallas Cowboys organization is talking about the team's slow start to this season. The defense has allowed 72 points in the last two weeks, and the team has yet to find any real momentum on the offensive side of the ball.
Now, the Cowboys are dealing with the short week as Thursday Night Football looms ahead.
With an ugly loss comes the dreaded time with the media that every player and coach would probably love to avoid. However, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy didn't run from the troubles that his team is dealing with.
MORE: Bill Belichick's comments on Dallas Cowboys roster raise eyebrows
Instead, McCarthy let the media know that what happened on Sunday has been dealt with.
“I’m not gonna get into specifics. This isn’t show-and-tell. It’s about being accountable. We didn’t have a whole lot of time to spend on corrections. We did that at the beginning part of it and then we had to move right onto the Giants.”- Mike McCarthy
McCarthy is right. The team doesn't have a lot of time to soak in what happened in their Week 3 loss, which honestly could be a good thing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season