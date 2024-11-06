Mike McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ with himself after Dallas Cowboys latest loss
During a Wednesday presser, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed several topics. He dove into the trade for Jonathan Mingo and gave a positive update on Micah Parsons.
The veteran head coach also admitted disappointment in himself.
McCarthy was caught by cameras showing his frustration during the Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As Dallas struggled to make anything happen, McCarthy was seen slamming his tablet on the ground.
His anger was understandable since the team was struggling through a comedy of errors, but he expects more from himself. McCarthy said he was “embarrassed” and wished he could take that moment back.
Dallas is 3-5 after the loss to Atlanta but they had several chances take control of that game. Each time an opportunity presented itself, the team self-destructed.
That includes a terrible fake punt attempt and a pentalty on fourth-and-inches for having 12 men in the huddle. That was one of many pre-snap penalties, and was enough for anyone to feel like smashing something.
