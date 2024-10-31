Mike McCarthy explains how current system can enhance Dak Prescott's performance
Dallas Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy recently spoke about the team’s plans to revitalize quarterback Dak Prescott’s recent play.
After throwing 36 touchdowns and over 4,500 yards in 2023, finishing second in MVP voting, Prescott has struggled in 2024, with only 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions through seven games, including six interceptions in the last three games.
MORE: Cowboys WR could be the centerpiece for upset over the Atlanta Falcons
McCarthy emphasized the importance of the current system designed to support the quarterback, a philosophy he’s adhered to throughout his coaching career.
"No. 1, this system's built on making the quarterback successful, McCarthy stated. "That's the way I learned it 30-plus years ago. So everything we do is built into that. Obviously the starting point of making a quarterback successful is running the football. So we can start right there."
A crucial part of this strategy is establishing a strong running game, something Dallas has struggled with all season. Currently, the Cowboys rank last in the league with an average of just 74.1 rushing yards per game and only three rushing touchdowns for the entire season.
McCarthy believes that having a balanced offense can reduce pressure on the quarterback and lead to more favorable situations for passing.
“The starting point of making a quarterback successful is running the football,” he said. “So we can start right there. "We need to get more production out of the run game, increase the action pass opportunities. And then from that, take it to the next step and that's the pass protection, and obviously the pass perimeter."
To further enhance Prescott’s performance, the Cowboys aim to increase the frequency of play-action passes. This tactic can deceive defenses and create explosive opportunities downfield. McCarthy also stressed the importance of solid pass protection and efficient route-running from the receivers.
While acknowledging Prescott’s work ethic and dedication, McCarthy cautioned against overloading the quarterback with excessive responsibilities.
MORE: Cowboys land franchise saving running back in 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
"It's about making him successful," McCarthy said. "If anything, I would guard against asking him to feel like he has to do more than he's already doing. He just needs to really focus in on playing quarterback. He's a great worker. He's super diligent. And we'll get to where we need to get to."
Dallas hopes to see their franchise quarterback in top form Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, where McCarthy, Prescott, and the team will look to end a three-game losing streak.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up