Mike McCarthy highlights next steps for emerging RB Rico Dowdle
The Dallas Cowboys' running game has found new life late in the season, fueled by running back Rico Dowdle's impressive performances.
Dowdle has been a revelation for the Cowboys over the past three games, showcasing a blend of power and agility that has made him a difficult force to stop. His ability to break tackles and gain extra yards has been a key factor in the Cowboys' recent string of victories.
MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence injury update provided by Mike McCarthy
Head coach Mike McCarthy has been particularly impressed with Dowdle's progress, praising his running style and ball security.
"I love his running style, especially how he goes vertical when breaking tackles, McCarthy said. "His contact balance is exceptional, and he has done a great job protecting the football."
Dowdle's three-game 100-yard rushing streak, a feat unmatched by a Cowboys running back since Ezekiel Elliott in 2019, has turned him into a fan favorite.
With only 120 yards remaining, Dowdle is close to achieving his first 1,000-yard rushing season. A remarkable accomplishment for the former undrafted free agent from South Carolina, who signed in 2020 and spent his rookie contract playing behind Pro Bowlers like Elliott and last year's starting running back, Tony Pollard.
Furthermore, Dowdle has been a dominant force over the past three games, leading the league in rushing yards (392), yards after contact (283), 10+ yard runs (14), and forced missed tackles (16).
As Dowdle continues to impress, the question arises: Can he become an every-down back? McCarthy believes that Dowdle has the potential to develop into a complete back, capable of excelling in both rushing and passing situations.
The veteran running back has recorded 33 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns this season, in addition to his ground production.
"The next thing I want to see is him becoming a third-down back and an every-down back. We will see how that looks," McCarthy concluded.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Cowboys inching toward top 10 after Week 14
What would make Cowboys fans okay with another year of Mike McCarthy?
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has firm stance on Micah Parsons trade rumors