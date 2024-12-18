Mike McCarthy looks ahead as Cowboys brace for dynamic Buccaneers offense
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Week 16 prime-time matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. As the Cowboys prepare to face a high-powered Bucs offense, head coach Mike McCarthy has acknowledged the threat posed by the talented group.
"Both backs are dynamic, Baker is playing at a high level and their perimeter Mike Evans has been doing this for a long time," McCarthy said of the Buccaneers' offensive weapons.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Several key players on list
Mayfield has had a resurgence since joining the Bucs, showcasing his skill and efficiency as a quarterback. He currently ranks third in completion percentage (70.8%), fourth in passing yards (3,883), fourth in total touchdowns (35), and fourth in passing first downs (182). His impressive performance has also translated to a strong passer rating of 104.1, placing him sixth in the league.
The Buccaneers' offensive production is undeniable. They currently rank third in total offense, averaging 388.3 yards per game. Their passing attack, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, ranks fourth in the league with 244 yards per game.
Additionally, their rushing game, powered by running backs Rachaad White and rookie Bucky Irving, ranks fifth with 144.3 yards per game.
Tampa Bay's offensive efficiency is further highlighted by their scoring ability, ranking fourth in the league with 28.8 points per game. They excel in the red zone, converting 65.5% of their opportunities, ranking sixth in the league. Their third-down conversion rate of 48.3% ranks third, showcasing their ability to sustain drives and keep their offense on the field.
The Cowboys defense will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to contain the explosive Buccaneers offense. A strong defensive performance will be crucial for Dallas to secure a victory and keep any playoff hopes alive.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Week 15 Player of the Game
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft