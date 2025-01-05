Mike McCarthy opens up on future as fate uncertain following Cowboys' season finale
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season came to a disappointing conclusion with a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. The 7-10 record leaves head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the team up in the air.
McCarthy, following his fifth season expressed his strong desire to remain as head coach following Sunday's season finale.
MORE: Jerry Jones heaps more praise on Mike McCarthy, no announcement of coach's future
"I absolutely want to be back." He indicated that he will be meeting with owner Jerry Jones "in the near future" to discuss his fate.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach," McCarthy said. "I'm definitely in position with Jerry (Jones) to move the program forward. There's no question about that in mind."
McCarthy, a Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers and a three-time NFC East champion with the Cowboys, emphasized his winning pedigree.
"I don't like to talk about myself," McCarthy said. "But I'll just be clear. I'm a winner. I know how to win. I've won a championship. I've won a championship in this building. And that's who I am. We'll see where it goes."
If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does indeed relieve McCarthy of his duties, the veteran coach will have concluded his five-year tenure in Dallas with a 49-35 regular season record and a 1-3 postseason record.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc