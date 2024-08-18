Mike McCarthy pleased with Cowboys' performance, zero injuries in win against Raiders
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in their preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He highlighted the lack of significant injuries as a major positive takeaway from the game.
“I’m very happy with the way we played (against the Raiders). Frankly, I think the No. 1 stat (immediately after the game) is we really didn’t have any injuries to report,” McCarthy stated.
McCarthy also noted the team's overall improvement and comfort level compared to their earlier preseason outing.
“This was a good night for us. … I think it was clear all the way across the board, our team was more comfortable playing in Week 2. I think we took a step as a football team,” he added.
The Cowboys' ability to execute their game plan effectively while avoiding injuries is a promising sign as they continue to prepare for the regular season.
McCarthy's comments reflect his optimism about the team's progress and their growing confidence on the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender