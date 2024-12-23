Cowboys Country

Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on the team being eliminated from the NFL playoffs this season.

/ Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
A disappointing 2024 NFL campaign for the Dallas Cowboys will end without a playoff berth.

During Week 16's busy slate of Sunday afternoon games, Jayden Daniels used some late-game heroics to lift the Washington Commanders to a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders' win officially ended the Cowboys' razor-thin postseason hopes.

Despite the playoff hopes going down the drain, three games remain for the Cowboys this season beginning with a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before Sunday night's kickoff, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appeared on the 105.3 The Fan pregame show to share his thoughts on the lost season.

/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I'm disappointed. Really just trying to stay focused on winning this game tonight," McCarthy said. "Definitely very disappointing. We're focused on winning."

Dallas' 2024 campaign was marred by injuries on both sides of the ball, but the defense was hit the hardest. The team has been hot, going 3-1 over the past four weeks, but it was too little too late.

The only thing the team has now is to play for its pride -- or tank for a higher draft choice.

We'll see what direction they choose to go beginning tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.

