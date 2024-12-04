Mike McCarthy responds to Dak Prescott's comments about Cowboys future
The conversation surrounding Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has shifted drastically. Entering the year, many considered McCarthy to be a lame -duck head coach.
Just a few weeks ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones criticized the team's play-calling and offensive schemes during a radio appearance. This week, with the team on a two-game winning streak, he refused to close the door on a potential contract extension for McCarthy.
Then, star quarterback Dak Prescott campaigned for McCarthy to get another shot during an interview with Yahoo! Sports.
One of the interesting parts of Prescott's comments was the signal-caller saying McCarthy deserved an opportunity "to coach this team amongst more influence. On his terms."
"On his terms" was perceived by many to be a jab at Jerry Jones.
McCarthy was asked about Prescott's comments on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on what the star quarterback had to say.
When asked about the "on his terms" comment, McCarthy downplayed the idea that he did not have direct influence.
An endorsement from Dak Prescott could go a very long way with Jerry Jones, so if the Cowboys can string together a few more wins, the head coaching drama is going to be at an all-time high.
There will be plenty of high-profile coaching candidates this offseason, but the Cowboys could end up staying away from the market -- something no one would have every fathomed in early November.
