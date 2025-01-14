Mike McCarthy set to interview for desirable head coaching job
The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t come to terms on a new contract with Mike McCarthy, and while the Cowboys search for their head coach, McCarthy has already scheduled an interview for one of the more coveted head coaching jobs in the NFL.
According to NFL insider Jonathan Jones, McCarthy is set for an interview with the Chicago Bears.
Despite facing significant backlash during his time in Dallas, the interview with the Bears speaks volumes about McCarthy's credibility and the demand for him as a head coach in the league.
MORE: NFC team could be waiting in the wings to pursue Cowboys' Mike McCarthy
Chicago requested an interview with McCarthy during his exclusive negotiation period with the Cowboys, but Jerry Jones declined it.
Now, McCarthy will get his chance.
The possibility of Mike McCarthy being hired by an NFC team would be difficult, as it almost ensures he’d get the chance to seek revenge against the Cowboys, the franchise that had him on the hot seat for over two years.
However, if McCarthy is going to an NFC team, there’s no better fit than the Bears. Not only would he have the chance to beat his former team, the Green Bay Packers, twice a year, but he could also potentially help keep the Packers out of the playoffs. That's something Cowboys fans could appreciate.
