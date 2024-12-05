Mike McCarthy sidesteps questions on Zack Martin's future, praises future HOFer
Earlier today, the Dallas Cowboys announced that right guard Zack Martin, a perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro, is set to undergo season ending surgery on his ankle.
Head coach Mike McCarthy expressed concern over the situation, acknowledging the severity of Martin's injury.
"I think you just have to take a step back and deal with one thing at a time and that's frankly the conversation that Zack and I had," McCarthy said.
"The focus is really about the surgery," McCarthy added. "And I think those are all questions that I'm sure that will be asked or will be thought about.
"But he really, in my conversations with him, his focus is on getting the surgery and trying to do the best he can with this ankle because obviously this is I think the third surgery that he'll have on that ankle."
McCarthy expressed admiration for Martin's character, work ethic, and the positive influence he has on the organization.
"Clearly a Hall of Famer, not only for the way he plays but just first class," McCarthy said.
"He just commands a lot of respect. Same person, personality every single day. Hard working. True team guy. Puts the team first. He's been a joy to work with and I can't say enough great things about him."
As Martin's injury sidelines him for the season, Dallas will turn to T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman. Their recent strong play has not only provided immediate relief but also hints at a bright future for the Cowboys' offensive line.
