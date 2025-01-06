Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Mike McCarthy uncertainty looms, Long-term questions remain

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, January 6.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons speaks with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn after the game at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons speaks with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn after the game at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The disappointing 2024-25 NFL season is in the books and now it is time to look forward to in the offseason.

From discussions about Mike McCarthy's future as head coach to NFL free agency and potential draft prospects to target, the team has plenty of chances that could be coming their way.

Jerry Jones was noncommital on McCarthy's future following the season-ending loss, but that decision should be clear in the coming days.

In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on the web.

Mike McCarthy uncertainty looms large

Jerry Jones had some interesting comments on Mike McCarthy following the team's loss to the rival Commanders in Week 18.

Long-term questions remain after Week 18

The Cowboys' season-ending loss to Washington provide as many questions as answers about the team moving forward.

