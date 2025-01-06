Cowboy Roundup: Mike McCarthy uncertainty looms, Long-term questions remain
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The disappointing 2024-25 NFL season is in the books and now it is time to look forward to in the offseason.
From discussions about Mike McCarthy's future as head coach to NFL free agency and potential draft prospects to target, the team has plenty of chances that could be coming their way.
Jerry Jones was noncommital on McCarthy's future following the season-ending loss, but that decision should be clear in the coming days.
In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on the web.
Mike McCarthy uncertainty looms large
Jerry Jones had some interesting comments on Mike McCarthy following the team's loss to the rival Commanders in Week 18.
Long-term questions remain after Week 18
The Cowboys' season-ending loss to Washington provide as many questions as answers about the team moving forward.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Jerry Jones heaps more praise on Mike McCarthy, no announcement of coach's future... Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss... Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff ... Micah Parsons sounds off on potential coaching changes, media questions... Mike McCarthy opens up on future as fate uncertain following Cowboys' season finale... Trey Lance's future should be clear after Week 18 performance vs. Commanders.
