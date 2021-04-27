Moehrig To Cowboys: 'More Than A Safety' - NFL Draft Trade-Up Target?

TCU's Trevon Moehrig might be worth trading back up into the first for the Dallas Cowboys

Considering what the Dallas Cowboys need, any chance to add a defensive back is warranted. With a new defensive coordinator, the secondary will be in line for a tune up.

Dan Quinn's Cover 3 defense has worked at the highest level. The Legion of Boom hoisted a Lombardi Trophy when Quinn was the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator. Three years later, his defense did enough to win the NFC title with the Atlanta Falcons.

The results speak for themselves, meaning Dallas is hoping for a "Boom 3.0'' approach.

Dallas added both (hybrid linebacker/safety) Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee, each of whom thrived in Quinn's system during their time in Atlanta. That isn't enough for the Cowboys to feel comfortable at the safety position — albeit the hope is that Donovan Wilson can be a difference-maker in Year 3.

READ MORE: Dak & Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' To 'General' Sean Lee

The Cowboys are expected to at least consider both cornerback and safety at some point on April 29 and 30 when selecting.

There's a chance Dallas moves back from the No. 10 position should "their guy" be gone. In a what feels like a win-soon mode, Jerry Jones' club might also elect to trade back up late Thursday evening.

Should that be case, TCU's Trevon Moehrig is, in our view, a front-runner for selection.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back might be another versatile chess piece that finds success no matter where he lines up. According to Pro Football Focus, Moehrig lined up 313 snaps inside the slot, but over 170 snaps at either free or strong safety in a base formation.

Considered by many as the NFL Draft's best safety, Moehrig is at his best when roaming the plains and having the chance to pounce on a play. The former Horned Frog recorded seven career interceptions and 21 pass deflections as a three-year starter.

Kazee and play the full season on the back end. Neal ais expected to play more of a "box linebacker" role rather than the strong safety position deep. Moerhig's experience at either role could have him start right away.

READ MORE: Cowboys Trade Back, Get Horn In PFF Mock NFL Draft

As a cover guy, his skills warrant a first-round grade. Last season, Moehrig allowed 20 catches on 41 targets for 208 yards, one touchdown. He also paired well with fellow draft prospect Ar'Darius Washington when asked to play in Cover 3 sets.

Moehrig has one of the best physical standouts in the class to go along with some of the best on-field production. Dallas needs playmakers in the secondary for years to come.

There's little to zero chance that Moehrig is the selection at No. 44. Heck, he might not even make it out of the first round. Jones might not like giving up a multitude of picks, but the reigning Jim Thorpe winner might add tremendous value in coverage.

That might be worth it when looking back five years later.

Scouting measurables: 6-1, 202 pounds, 30-inch arms, 9.7-inch hands, 4.50 40-time, 17 bench reps.

Stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, eight pass deflections, two interceptions

Scout Says: "Boasting the ideal frame that evaluators dream of at the position, with length for days and a smooth athletic profile, Moehrig has the type of physical profile that could fit into a variety of roles on the next level. Partnering with fellow 2021 draft prospect Ar’Darius Washington, Moehrig played a lot of split-zone, two-high looks, including reps as a curl-flat defender, mid-hole, robber and single high. The versatility he brings to the position will be a huge bonus for NFL teams that ask their safeties to do a variety of duties." - SI Draft Bible

Quote: "They think I can fit in and play anywhere they need me. That’s been kind of the talk right now. They’ve just said anywhere on the field I need to be. I think all of my interviews with different teams have been good.” - Moehrig on his NFL role.

NFL Comparison: Marcus Williams, FS, New Orleans Saints

CONTINUE READING: Will Cowboys Let Leighton Vander Esch Go Free?