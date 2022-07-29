'More Snaps!' Cowboys Camp VIDEO VISIT: Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1

OXNARD, Calif. - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch doesn't think it's all that complicated.

Want a better LVE? Give more snaps to LVE.

"That's exactly it,'' Vander Esch tells CowboysSI.com in our 1-on-1 training camp Video Visit, as you can see above.

The former first-round selection by the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft is among the team’s toughest defenders against both the running and passing games of Dallas’ opponents. The Boise State product has been a member of the Cowboys for the past four seasons. He had a solid rookie season, logging 102 solo tackles [two, for loss], seven passes-defensed and two interceptions.

However he has since yet to recapture that type of performance, combining for 77 tackles in 2021. But can be a bargain for a starter - and yes, as training camp opened here in Oxnard, here is LVE, working alongside Micah Parsons as a first-teamer.

While his pro career has seen a great deal of ebb and flow, Vander Esch is poised for a bounce back year in 2022. The 26-year-old is at his best when getting snaps ... and phrases interestingly his present setup with fellow linebacker Jabril Cox (successfully rehabbed back from injury and practicing now on a "pitch count'').

Says Vander Esch: "We're not competing against each other; we're competing with each other.''

And obviously, LVE thinks with more snaps, he can win the competiton.

