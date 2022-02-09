Skip to main content

NFL BREAKING: Cowboys Playing in Munich or Mexico in 2022?

There is, using a long-range view, a way for the NFL and the Cowboys to make money here - TV contracts, expansion, popularity, all of it.

FRISCO - The NFL is announcing its specific plan for world-wide domination.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday that Munich will host a game in 2022, and that there will be four total games in Germany over the next four years, two in Munich, two in Frankfurt. 

Additionally, there will be a game in Mexico this coming season.

And that’s where the Dallas Cowboys might grab a piece of the domination.

One of the great drawing cards in sports, of course, is the Cowboys. But the Cowboys - despite the fact that Dallas has over the years participated in such events in Tokyo, London and Mexico City - has one bit of reluctance … 

No image description

92E66A5D-692F-498D-9BA7-08BD3679B7E0
Play

NFL BREAKING: Cowboys Playing in Munich or Mexico in 2022?

There is, using a long-range view, a way for the NFL and the Cowboys to make money here - TV contracts, expansion, popularity, all of it.

33 seconds ago
33 seconds ago
haley wash rings
Play

Do Cowboys Need to Teach Washington Commanders 'Super Bowl Math'?

Just as the Dallas Cowboys' most recent "Super Bowl seasons'' were (that is, the game followed) the years of 1992, 1993 and 1995, Washington's titles were ...

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Superbowl-Stafford-burrow
Play

Rams vs. Bengals: Will Texas' 'Mattress Mack' Win Record-Setting $7.7 Million Super Bowl Bet?

Mattress Mack's bet is the largest mobile wager in history.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Jones family is, generally speaking, not in favor of giving up a lucrative home game at AT&T Stadium as a trade for an overseas game.

The league remains committed to multiple games in London and a game in Mexico City with Germany now in the mix going forward, and in theory there is enough eventual profitability for Dallas to wish to get involved. And of course, by the numbers, the Cowboys will eventually be involved ... because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.

The movement to overseas games has featured 31 of 32 NFL teams, with the Green Bay Packers now the only club not to play a regular-season game internationally. Last Sunday in London, the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

There is, using a long-range view, a way for the NFL and the Cowboys to make money here - TV contracts, expansion, popularity, all of it.

And we know the NFL and the Cowboys aren’t against that.

92E66A5D-692F-498D-9BA7-08BD3679B7E0
News

NFL BREAKING: Cowboys Playing in Munich or Mexico in 2022?

33 seconds ago
haley wash rings
News

Do Cowboys Need to Teach Washington Commanders 'Super Bowl Math'?

3 hours ago
Superbowl-Stafford-burrow
News

Rams vs. Bengals: Will Texas' 'Mattress Mack' Win Record-Setting $7.7 Million Super Bowl Bet?

5 hours ago
dak zeke tyron
News

Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Top NFL Jersey Sales In Four States

20 hours ago
adam henry
News

Coach Turns Down Offer with Cowboys, Mike McCarthy Staff Changes

Feb 8, 2022
Cowboys - Jerry Rams
News

Rams or Bengals? Jerry Jones Reveals Super Bowl LVI Rooting Interest

Feb 8, 2022
kyler cee
News

Kyler Murray Unfollows Cardinals on Social Media, Posts Photo of Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb - Why?

Feb 8, 2022
bates cin jessie
News

Bengals DB Jessie Bates: From Super Bowl to Cowboys Signing?

Feb 8, 2022