NBA superstar predicts Dak Prescott for NFL MVP
In a recent appearance on "Up and Adams" with Kay Adams, NBA superstar Kevin Durant weighed in on the potential NFL MVP race.
While acknowledging strong contenders like reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts, Durant ultimately leaned towards a surprising pick: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
"It's easy to say like Lamar (Jackson) and Patty (Patrick Mahomes), Jalen Hurts," Durant admitted, highlighting the usual suspects. "But I'm going to go with... I can't say that because I hate the Cowboys."
Despite his admitted bias against the Cowboys, Durant couldn't ignore Prescott's consistent performance and the team's regular-season success in recent years.
"Even though they always good in the regular season," Durant continued, "I was going to say Dak because the Cowboys play well in the regular season for the last like 4 years, I think right? 3 or 4 years, and they have been balling. He put up some sick numbers last year, like 40 touchdowns."
Durant acknowledged the potential backlash from his prediction, especially given his dislike for the Cowboys.
"It's not going to go well," he chuckled. "I hate to give the Cowboys credit, but I just can't disrespect the game of football."
Durant's surprising endorsement of Prescott highlights the Cowboys quarterback's strong case for MVP.
With impressive stats and consistent regular season success, Prescott could very well be in the running for the prestigious award, even if it means Durant has to swallow his pride and give credit where it's due.
