How Soon Can Rookie CB Nahshon Wright Help  Cowboys?

What’s the next surprise from Nahshon Wright and the Dallas Cowboys?

FRISCO - The offseason activities that all 32 NFL teams partake in can serve as a key indicator for what to expect in the upcoming season. It's particularly helpful for rookies and can serve as an opportunity to show how prepared a prospect is to play.

According to CowboysSI.com’s Mike Fisher, who had the privilege of being in the small media group allowed inside The Star this off-season, the top surprise player in Cowboys minicamp has been cornerback Nahshon Wright, the team's third-round selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wright has made some dynamic plays on the ball in passing plays, whether it be multiple interceptions or pass breakups. There's still things to clean up but he appears to be a potential diamond in the rough, so to speak. .

It's no secret that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes to have big boundary corners. Wright standing at 6-foot-4 was a pivotal reason for Dallas being interested in selecting him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But now it’s time for “the next surprise.” No, not becoming “The Next Richard Sherman.” How about making the 53? Getting a uniform on Sundays? Being a rotational corner? Playing on special teams?

Is Nahshon going to join second-round rookie Kelvin Joseph as a long-term positive double-whammy in Dallas?

In order to maximize their chances of winning the NFC East, employing some players who exceed original expectations would go a long way. It would be quite helpful if Wright could contribute to an impact-needy Cowboys defense.

Expecting Nahshon Wright to hit the ground running to that degree would be premature. For now, it's intriguing that he's managed to step up in minicamp and that's a strong start.

