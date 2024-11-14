New Dallas Cowboys receiver gets rave review ahead of Week 11 debut
The Dallas Cowboys made a move to bolster their receiving corps ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and now it is time for Jonathan Mingo to make his debut.
Dallas acquired Mingo from the Carolina Panthers and he will play in his first game as a Cowboys in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.
Ahead of his debut with the team, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on the offense's new weapon and had positive things to say about the pass catcher.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
According to Clarence Hill Jr. of All City Dallas, McCarthy said Mingo has "been everything they thought he was, can play inside and outside, and has shown vertical juice"
Mingo, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, has seen limited action during his time with the Panthers. Mingo has hauled in just 12 catches for 121 yards in 2024.
During his rookie campaign, the 6-foot-2 former Ole Miss standout hauled in 43 catches for 418 yards. We'll have to see whether Mingo makes a splash in the offense during his first appearance on Monday Night Football with the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11