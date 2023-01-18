As Cowboys Eye Super Bowl, Gronk Rips Future HOF QB Desiring Stats

Does Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have his ambitions backwards? Rob Gronkowski questions the ambitions of Rodgers.

The Dallas Cowboys exorcised one of their demons on Monday night, handing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 31-14 loss to knock them out of the playoffs. A former teammate of the legendary quarterback, Rob Gronkowski, may have just exorcised one of his demons.

Gronkowski took issue with a recent comment from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers said on a recent edition of the Pat McAfee Show that he believes he can still play at a league MVP level.

"Can I play at a high level?" Rodgers asked. "Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation."

Is that "situation" with the Packers would be the natural reaction to that quote? Well, Gronk had another angle.

"I'm totally fine with everything he said, except one major part," Gronk said. "And that's the 'MVP again.' It's just that I think, 'I could win another Super Bowl,' and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like why are you thinking MVP? Like, don't you want Super Bowls? Like Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award."

Gronk, the four-time Super Bowl winner, has posed a new question for Rodgers, what is he playing for, team or individual success?

It is a similar question that Cowboys "lion-backer" Micah Parsons raised after the 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. If Rodgers was a teammate of Parsons, he might tell him to "hang it up" if he only cares for stats and individual success.

