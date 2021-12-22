Will Garrett Gilbert Come Back to Haunt Cowboys?

Will the 30-year-old Gilbert, a Texas kid, this week get a chance to haunt the Cowboys?

Garrett Gilbert shouldn’t get the blame for Tuesday night’s 27-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coming in off the street isn’t easy in street ball, much less the NFL.

Gilbert had last played on Nov. 8, 2020, for the Dallas Cowboys in a 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas came away impressed enough - but cut Gilbert at the end of training camp, choosing Cooper Rush to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup.

Will the 30-year-old Gilbert, a Texas kid, this week get a chance to haunt the Cowboys?

First things first … Washington’s emergency quarterback fill-in did just fine in his return to league. On the field for the first time in more than a year, the former Dallas Cowboys reserve and SMU product by way of Texas passed for 194 yards against the Eagles.

Gilbert completed 20 of 31 passes and didn’t throw an interception. He didn’t have a touchdown pass either, but appeared poised and in control of an offense that he needed a crash course to pick up.

“He gave a heck of an effort,” WFT coach Ron Rivera said. “He made some good decisions and delivered some good balls.”

Washington jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, which could have been greater had Adam Humphries held on to a potential scoring pass from Gilbert in the end zone.

The Eagles seized control from there, punishing Washington on the ground. Miles Sanders ran for 131 of Philly’s 238 yards. Jalen Hurts passed for 296 yards and a touchdown.

A 10-0 lead turned into a 20-10 deficit going into the fourth quarter. Gilbert did lead a 69-yard scoring drive to get WFT within a field goal with early in the fourth, but the Eagles followed with their own touchdown march.

Down 10 points again proved too much for Washington to overcome, especially with Gilbert thrown in the fire.

“His timing and rhythm was off a little bit,” Rivera said. “It showed in a couple of situations that he hadn’t had enough reps.”

WFT signed the journeyman Friday off New England’s practice squad. Washington starter Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They will probably fine off of it in time to push Gilbert out of the picture by the time 7-8 Washington kicks off at 10-4 Dallas on Sunday night. But he did demonstrate on Tuesday that maybe he belongs in the NFL … and his goal this week will be to hang out on the WFT roster long enough to somehow contribute to an upset of the Cowboys.