FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star.

But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?

They have an "eye'' issue.

Coach Brian Daboll is confirming that the list of Giants who will miss Thursday's NFC East matchup includes tight end Daniel Bellinger - due to an injury to his eye. On a Giants club that some critics is pretty much all about running back Saquon Barkley, again being down an offensive weapon is a New York problem.

Bellinger's problem sounds like a nasty one. He was coming on earlier this season, the fourth-round rookie helping the Giants to a win over the Ravens in a Week 6 upset as he caught a TD pass. But then the tight end fractured his eye socket in Week 7.

Another offensive threat, Wan'Dale Robinson, is out as he tore his ACL in Week 11.

Meanwhile, the Giants also say that cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) is out.

Other key injured players, including first-round pick Evan Neal and starting center Jon Feliciano, are game-time decisions.

None of this is to say Dallas doesn't have its issues; the Cowboys are spending the short week easing along Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Ezekiel Elliott with injuries and on a daily basis recently have had a half-dozen guys call in sick.

But while both teams are 7-3, the Cowboys seem a good bet to "get healthy'' here as they are nine-point favorites at home in a nationally televised game that starts at 3:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

