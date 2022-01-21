Giants Hire GM; Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn vs. Brian Flores Next?

Does it matter that Quinn - the hottest candidate in this cycle - happens to be from Morristown, N.J.?

FRISCO - The New York Giants have themselves a new GM. And Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is about to do another interview - not coincidentally.

The Giants are making Bills top staffer Joe Schoen their next general manager, per NFL Network. Next up: Finding the GM's coach.

We already know two guys who make sense ... and who happen to be "locals.''

Quinn - the hottest candidate in this cycle - hails from Morristown, N.J. … and his hometown just happens to be located about 24 miles from where the Giants call home.

His is the Giants’ first request for a head coaching interview as they search for a replacement for the fired Joe Judge. A source tells us that Brian Flores will also be connected to this job, and while as with Quinn, these decisions are too big to be all about parochial concerns …

Brian Flores happens to be from Brooklyn.

Quinn is involved in a series of interviews this week - he’s the front-runner for the Denver Broncos job - and surely will be asked by the Giants to reflect on all the things the Cowboys did during his first (and likely last) season in Dallas in their two meetings again the Giants. Dallas limited the Giants to 26 points in those two games, forced six turnovers and won both with ease.

Quinn is on the wish list of the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Vikings, Jaguars and now Giants.

Fellow Dallas staffer Kellen Moore, the Cowboys offensive coordinator, also has head coaching visits this week.

