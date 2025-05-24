5 Cowboys legends who finished their career with another franchise
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to two of their longest-tenured players this offseason.
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is headed to the Seattle Seahawks. As odd as it will be to see them in a different uniform, the Cowboys have had bigger stars finish their careers elsewhere.
Here’s a look at five such players who are known for their time in Dallas, but wore another uniform briefly.
Jason Witten, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Jason Witten was one of the faces of the Cowboys for 15 years. He retired in 2018 and had a brutal stint as a broadcaster on Monday Night Football, before deciding to come back for another year in Dallas.
Witten wasn’t the same player at that point but the 37 year old still had 63 receptions for 529 yards.
The Cowboys decided to part ways after that but Witten wanted to continue playing. That led to a one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, although it was a forgettable year. Witten had just 13 receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns, leading to his second — and final — retirement.
Dez Bryant, WR, Baltimore Ravens (2020)
Dez Bryant was one of the most dominant receiver during his prime. His best campaign was in 2014, when he hauled in 88 receptions for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns.
After eight seasons, Bryant was released and signed with the New Orleans Saints, but never suited up for them. A torn Achilles ended his tenure as quickly as it began.
After missing two years, he returned in 2020 to play for the Baltimore Ravens. Bryant played in just six games for Baltimore with six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyron Smith, OT, New York Jets (2024)
Tyron Smith helped usher in a new era for Dallas. He was the first offensive lineman Jerry Jones selected in Round 1 of the NFL draft.
Smith was such a success that Jones has since used five picks in Round 1 on the O-line.
The only thing that could ever slow Smith was his injury history, which led to the decision not to retain Smith in 2024. He signed with the New York Jets and had one forgettable season. Smith signed a one-day deal with Dallas this offseason to retire as a member of America’s Team.
Tony Dorsett, RB, Denver Broncos (1988)
For 11 seasons, Tony Dorsett was a workhorse for Dallas. Easily the best running back the franchise ever had (until Emmitt Smith showed up), Dorsett found himself behind Herschel Walker, leading to Dorsett’s departure.
Reunited with former offensive coordinator Dan Reeves, Dorsett was the starter in Denver. He recorded 703 yards with five touchdowns in what proved to be his final season in the NFL.
Emmitt Smith, RB, Arizona Cardinals (2003-2004)
The NFL rushing leader was the engine that drove the Cowboys’ offense for 13 years. Smith, who started his career with Dallas in 1990, and was released in 2003 when new head coach Bill Parcells wanted to get younger at the position.
Smith wasn’t ready to retire, so he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he already had a huge fan base.
His first season was cut short when he suffered a broken shoulder blade when he faced his former team. Smith worked his way back and gave Arizona 1,042 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns at the age of 35.
