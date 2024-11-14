Dallas Cowboys running game showing surprising promise for future
One of the main storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys season has been the lack of an explosive running game.
Through the first two months of the season, the Cowboys ranked at the bottom of the league in multiple rushing categories.
However, in recent weeks, there has been a spark.
Rico Dowdle is finally getting more carries after being forced to miss a game with an illness, and he has the Cowboys towards the top of the league in a key rushing category.
Dallas is averaging 5.2 yards per carry over the past two weeks which ranks third in the NFL.
In Week 9, Dowdle rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries, while adding 53 yards on 12 carries in the team's Week 10 loss to the Eagles.
Dowdle also continuted with 24 receptions and three receiving touchdowns this season.
With Dak Prescott out for the season, relying on the surging running game will provide a much-needed boost to the Cowboys offense as they look to close round out the offense with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance under center.
