Cowboys Roundup: Reviewing the 2024 schedule, Zimmer's Parsons plan, & more
The 2024 NFL schedule has officially been released, and Dallas Cowboys fans will see a lot of America's Team on national television.
Dallas is tied with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers for the most primetime games in the league at six. The Cowboys have a league-leading three appearances on Sunday Night Football, two Monday Night Football outings, and one Thursday Night Football game.
The Cowboys play in primetime in Weeks 4 (Giants), 5 (Steelers), 8 (49ers), 11 (Texans), 14 (Bengals), and 16 (Buccaneers).
The regular season gets underway on Sunday, September 8, when the Cowboys travel to The Land to face the Cleveland Browns on FOX, with Tom Brady making his broadcasting debut.
With the schedule release in the books, let's take a look at some of the latest news and buzz around Cowboys Nation.
A deeper look at the schedule
The Cowboys had a hilarious schedule release video where they prank-called fans of the team's 2024 opponents.
Mike Zimmer's plan to unleash Micah Parsons
Perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons will have a new defensive coordinator for the first time in his professional career. Mike Zimmer is understandably excited to work with him.
Zimmer knows he doesn't need to do much to utilize Parsons' generational skillset, but he plans to get the most out of his defensive star.
With Parsons drawing so much attention, Zimmer will continue to move Parsons around the defensive formation.
I said this the other day: 'Offenses are always going to know where he's at.' They're going to turn protections to him, have the back help chip no matter what it is. In a lot of the games he played last year that I watched, the offenses had a good scheme where they get two tight ends on him and all those things. So, we're going to obviously move him around, do different things with him, but we're going to use him some ways where we're getting the protection turned the way we want it turned and able to win on the other side. Sometimes, we're going to try to overload a protection where he gets a one-on-one.- Mike Zimmer, defensive coordinator
Last season, Parsons lined up along the defensive front 87.2 percent of the time and 12.7 percent of the time at linebacker.
Cowboys Quick Hits
A Jerry Jones documentary is coming to Netflix, detailing "America's Team" in the 1990s... New cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina became an instant fan-favorite... The Cowboys will travel 18,293 miles throughout the season, the 18th most in the league this year... Dallas plans to give Trey Lance "a ton of reps" during OTAs and training camp... Mike Zimmer shared his ideal plan for Mazi Smith and the run defense.