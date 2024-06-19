Ranking the NFC East quarterbacks from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting season.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, starting with the quarterbacks.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants' quarterback group with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy Devito, and Nathan Rourke is mediocre, to say the least, and has very little upside.
The Giants have certainly improved their roster in the off-season, but there are still questions about whether Jones is the right man for the job, and rightfully so after Devito looked like the better quarterback at times.
The Giants' silver lining is that if Jones fails to meet expectations, they have an out in his contract, and they can continue to shop for their quarterback next off-season.
3. Washington Commanders
The Commanders' quarterback room is highlighted by all new quarterbacks, including the No. 2 overall pick.
Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Sam Hartman, and Jeff Driskel headline the Commanders' quarterback group. Jayden Daniels is set to be the starter after winning the Heisman last season while with LSU, and Dan Quinn has spoken very highly of the signal-caller this off-season.
The Commanders have the edge over the Giants due to Daniel Jones's injury history and horrid performances when he played last season.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles quarterback group includes Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee, and Will Grier. Jalen Hurts has reached the postseason in all three seasons as a starter and has become one of the best dual-threats behind Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
Kenny Pickett also has a 14-10 record as a starter despite putting up less than mediocre numbers, while the remainder of their quarterbacks have yet to see the field in the regular season.
There really isn't much need to explain why the Eagles are ranked above both the Giants and Commanders.
1. Dallas Cowboys
From top to bottom, the Cowboys' current quarterbacks are one of the best quarterback groups in the NFL.
Featuring Dak Prescott, who just came off an MVP-caliber season where he led the NFL in passing touchdowns, along with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance, who are both more than capable of winning games in the NFL, the team has experience and depth.
The Cowboys have a slight edge over the Eagles due to Prescott's winning record against Jalen Hurts, Prescott's showing more talent as a passer, and the remaining Cowboys quarterbacks' combined record of 6-3 as starters.