Behind Enemy Lines: NFC East news & headlines for Week 1 of 2024 season
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, teams are entering their final preparations for Week 1 and we're learning more about how different franchises are operating.
While the Dallas Cowboys are focused on the Cleveland Browns, let's take a quick breather to peek behind enemy lines and see what teams around the NFC East are up to.
Here are some of the top headlines making waves within the division.
Eagles star doesn't want to travel to Brazil for opener
The Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2024 campaign on Friday, September 6, against the Green Bay Packers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.
While it will be a unique atmosphere for both teams, there are some people who aren't excited. One of those people is Eagles star Darius Slay, who admitted he doesn't want to make the trip.
"I do not want to go to Brazil. You want to know why? I'm going to tell you why," Slay said. "They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can't do too much going on, because the crime rate is crazy. I'm like 'NFL, why would you want to send us somewhere with a crime rate this high?"
Giants head coach Brian Daboll to call offensive plays
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll met with reporters on Tuesday and revealed he will be calling offensive plays for the team for the 2024 season.
"Yeah, I'm doing it," Daboll simply replied without providing further details, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.
Commanders' Week 1 opponent gets team name wrong
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is preparing for his team to face the Washington Commanders in the opening game of the season, but someone should let him know that the team name changed years ago.
“I think if you find yourself just facing the rookie quarterback, the other 10 guys are going to kill you, so we’re facing the Redskins, we’re not facing Jayden Daniels,” Bowles said. “They got 10 other guys that we gotta worry about as well, so we don’t look at it as facing the rookie quarterback, we’re trying to beat the Redskins.”
File this one under: WHOOPS.
