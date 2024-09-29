NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
As the Sunday slate of Week 4 is coming to an end, it feels like the Dallas Cowboys kicking off the week was a lifetime ago. The team defeated the New York Giants on Thursday.
Week 4 started a busy week for the NFL and the NFC East.
So, did the Cowboys victory over the Giants land them the top spot in the latest NFC East rankings?
Here are your NFC East Power Rankings after Week 4.
4. New York Giants
After their loss to the Cowboys, the Giants dropped to 1-3 on the season. The Giants also had to deal with a tough loss during the game, as rising star receiver Malik Nabers went down with what looked to be a concussion late in the game.
The Giants showed that the talent disparity isn't that far off in a division that looks like anyone can lay claim to.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have started a trend of winning a game and then losing the next. The 2-2 Eagles put in a sluggish performance in their 33-16 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles' early-season performance is another example of how anything can happen in the NFC East.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The lovable Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak with their first win inside the NFC East on Thursday.
While taking a lot of stock in Thursday football isn't ideal, it feels like Dallas left that game with a lot to be desired for the rest of the season.
1. Washington Commanders
I'm sure everyone had the Washington Commanders predicted to be 3-1 to start the season, right? The Commanders currently lead the NFC East by one game with a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 record inside the division.
Washington put up a dominant performance in their Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Folks, is it time to fear the Commanders?
