NFC East Power Rankings ahead of Week 13: Cowboys make statement
The Dallas Cowboys picked up a massive divisional win over the Washington Commanders, while the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles had other NFC matchups in Week 12. The NFC East is currently a two-team race, but that doesn't mean that the Eagles and Commanders are the top two teams.
Here are the latest NFC East Power Rankings after Week 12.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants started a new era after releasing quarterback Daniel Jones. The era started with a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants have more issues than finding a new quarterback, which is why they will continue to be the basement squad of the NFC East.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys won a chaotic matchup with the Commanders, snapping a five-game losing streak. The losing streak is why the Cowboys stay at three this week, even with a win over Washington. Back-to-back impressive performances could shoot this team up the mountain.
2. Washington Commanders
The Commanders had a chance to stay within a step of the Eagles with a win over the Cowboys, but they allowed the opportunity to pass them by. This loss will hurt more and more as the weeks hurl toward a Commanders' postseason run.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles meet the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, but the team has already earned top honors this week in the NFC East. Barring a disaster, the Eagles have a chance to flex their muscles over the rest of the division.
