NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 14 of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys secured a Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants, while the Washington Commanders earned a convincing win of their own, keeping the race for playoff seeding and the NFC East division title alive.
At this point, the division is clearly a two-team race, with the Commanders sitting at 8-5 and the Eagles leading the pack at 10-3.
Here’s a look at the Week 14 NFC East Power Rankings.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants are undoubtedly the worst team in the NFC East and arguably in the entire NFL. The lone silver lining for this struggling franchise is the idea of a new quarterback next season.
However, even with a fresh face under center, significant improvements are needed across the roster. The offensive line, which surrendered six sacks this week, must be a top priority, along with bolstering the team's playmakers.
3. Dallas Cowboys
There’s not much to celebrate about the Cowboys' win over a New York Giants team that appears to have thrown in the towel on their season.
While the Cowboys improved to 3-1 in divisional play and are clearly better than the Giants, they remain a step behind the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.
Still, it’s encouraging to see this team string together a modest win streak in what has been a challenging, injury-plagued season.
2. Washington Commanders
The Commanders rebounded impressively with a dominant 42-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans, snapping a three-game losing streak.
When their offense is firing on all cylinders, this team has the potential to compete with the league's best. However, their inconsistent defense and a run game that occasionally vanishes remain significant concerns.
While the Commanders are in firm control of the NFC's 7th seed, they’ll need to be flawless over the final five games to have any chance of overtaking the Eagles for the division title
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are excelling at complementary football and positioning themselves not just as the best team in the NFC East but as one of the league’s elite.
Their front office has done what many Cowboys fans have long hoped for—taking a good team and making it great through strategic trades and impactful offseason free-agent acquisitions.
Their aggressive approach has consistently paid off more times than not and it is the reason the Eagles are in the position they are in.
