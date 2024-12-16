NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
In Week 15, the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles all picked up wins, while the New York Giants suffered a blowout loss.
The Cowboys had one of their most well-rounded performances of the season, but was it enough to put them ahead of the Washington Commanders in this week's NFC East Power Rankings
4. New York Giants
There should be a conversation about whether this team could even beat the best college teams in football, especially if Tim Boyle is going to be starting for the Giants.
With injuries, a lack of talent, and a lack of effort, this team is a complete dumpster fire.
The only positive for the Giants is that they will be getting a high draft pick once again.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys delivered their best all-around performance of the season against the Carolina Panthers.
Their defense was dominant, racking up six sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions, while only allowing 14 points. Offensively, the Cowboys have been thriving, thanks in large part to Rico Dowdle, who has burst onto the scene with three consecutive 100-yard rushing games.
The return of Micah Parsons from injury has revitalized the team, making them look like a completely different squad. Unfortunately, it seems to be too late for the Cowboys to make a significant impact this season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rave about Mike McCarthy, locker room culture
2. Washington Commanders
After narrowly squeaking by against a struggling New Orleans Saints team, there shouldn't be much confidence in the Washington Commanders' ability to compete in the playoffs.
The Commanders are one of those teams whose record doesn't truly reflect their performance on paper. At 9-5, they've benefited from an easy schedule and a high-powered offense. However, their recent performance is a great reminder that this team is not ready for the playoffs.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Despite the drama surrounding Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, the Eagles continue to dominate their opponents, showcasing their ability to set aside disagreements on game day.
Jalen Hurts had his best passing game of the year, while Brown contributed significantly with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Given the defensive struggles of some of the NFL's top teams and the Eagles ability to defend and put up points, the Eagles have a legitimate shot at contending for a title this season.
