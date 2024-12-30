NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 18 of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys were the embarrassment of the NFC East on Sunday, getting dismantled 41-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles.
In contrast, the Washington Commanders secured a rare win against a playoff-contending team, defeating the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the New York Giants achieved an extremely rare blowout victory against the New Orleans Saints.
See how this week's NFC East Power Rankings shake up after a rough performance for the Cowboys and solid performances from the rest of the NFC East.
MORE: Micah Parsons thinks Cowboys would've beat Philly if it wasn't for the scoreboard
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants spoiled the Indianapolis Colts' playoff hopes with an epic quarterback performance from the unlikeliest of candidates.
Drew Lock delivered the best quarterback showing by a Giant since the Eli Manning era, passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown.
However, like most Giants games this season, this victory only impacts their draft order, causing them to drop three spots to the fourth pick in the upcoming draft.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had the type of performance that gets coaches and general managers fired. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones is unlikely to fire himself as the general manager.
The game exposed the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses: they have little offensive firepower outside of CeeDee Lamb, they can't stop the run, and they clearly lack both mental and physical toughness against top-tier opponents.
MORE: Micah Parsons reveals what Cowboys need to be successful in 2025
2. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels won the battle of the first-round quarterbacks on Sunday Night Football, continuing to shine in his rookie season.
The Washington Commanders have shown they can beat mediocre to good opponents, with impressive wins against the Eagles last week and the Atlanta Falcons this week.
As they head into the postseason, the Commanders are feeling confident. There's something about talented rookie quarterbacks who haven't yet made NFL mistakes that allows them to do the impossible, and in this case, it's getting the Commanders into the playoffs.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley could be the greatest thing to happen to the Philadelphia Eagles if they win a Super Bowl this season.
Not only does Barkley have a legitimate shot at breaking the single-season rushing record, but he now knows what it's like to win a division title.
However, neither of these accomplishments are at the top of the Eagles' priorities. They are focused on going for gold, and with the Lions' defense declining in recent weeks, the Eagles are looking like the best team in the NFC.
