NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys had a much-needed bye week, while both the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders secured dominant wins— the Eagles over the Giants and the Commanders over the Panthers.
With both teams looking like serious contenders, Jayden Daniels' injury raises questions about the Commanders' future in the NFC East.
Entering Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, the Cowboys face uncertainty.
Will they be able to keep up with the Eagles and Commanders, or will they struggle to rise in the division standings?
4. New York Giants
If the Giants were bad before, they’ve now become one of the worst teams in the NFL with Andrew Thomas sidelined for the season due to a foot injury and key defender Kayvon Thibodeaux also injured.
The offensive line allowed eight sacks, and Daniel Jones was ineffective even when given time to throw. At this point, the Giants might be better off tanking the season to secure a top draft pick and select a new quarterback to lead them into the future.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have struggled this season against quality opponents and are in desperate need of a win to regain momentum.
However, their first matchup after the bye week is against the San Francisco 49ers, a team they've lost to in each of the last three seasons.
Hopefully, the Cowboys used their time off wisely and are ready to come out strong after the bye.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a dominant 28-point road win against the New York Giants, improving to 4-2.
Saquon Barkley got his revenge and had a standout performance, rushing for over 170 yards, making his quarterback's job easier.
The Eagles' defense also stepped up with eight sacks and successfully shut down Malik Nabers in his first matchup against them.
1. Washington Commanders
The Commanders' worst fear came true on Sunday when Jayden Daniels went down with a rib injury.
The bright side is his injury isn’t expected to sideline him for long.
Despite Daniels' exit, the Commanders dismantled the Carolina Panthers 40-7 with Marcus Mariota at the helm.
The team is on a hot streak and has a favorable schedule down the stretch, positioning them to potentially compete for the lone bye spot in the playoffs, especially given the competitiveness of the other divisions in the NFC.
