NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season is in the books. With every team from the NFC East participating, including the Dallas Cowboys, only two ended up with a victory.
When it comes to ranking the teams in the division before Week 9, the task seems simple.
Here are the NFC East Power Rankings ahead of Week 9.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 9 opening odds
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants may permanently be the basement dweller of the NFC East this season. A loss on Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers put the Giants at 2-6 on the year, and the team has zero momentum heading into Week 9.
MORE: 7 Dallas Cowboys head coaching candidates so ridiculous it may work
3. Dallas Cowboys
Things are also not well in Dallas. The Cowboys dropped a Sunday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. It's panic time in Dallas, yet it doesn't seem like anyone has grasped that.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and they are looking like a team on the rise. In two weeks, the Eagles will meet the Cowboys in a game that could decide the fate of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.
1. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders running the NFC East this season has been a surprise to everyone. However, the team is doing it all, including Hail Mary victories, to stay atop the division. Can anyone slow down the Commanders?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. 49ers Week 8
Dallas Cowboys’ Week 8 Player of the Game
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul