NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 4 of 2024 NFL season
he Dallas Cowboys are the reigning, defending, undisputed champions of the NFC East. Dallas finished one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles at 12-5, earning them the NFC East crown.
However, 2024 is a new year, and new challenges lie ahead for the Cowboys.
With a new year comes new talent entering the division and great talent leaving. So, who is the best team in the NFC East entering the second week of the season?
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants secured a win this past Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, ensuring they won't go winless this season.
Daniel Jones played like he truly deserves his contract, while Malik Nabers and the Giants' defensive line proved to be a force to be reckoned with.
If Daniel Jones continues his strong play into Thursday, the Giants might just have a chance of beating the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys have been historically bad to start the year, they’re still better than the Giants—though I'm holding onto hope.
3. Dallas Cowboys
There haven’t been many positives in Dallas over the last two weeks, aside from Brandon Aubrey dethroning Justin Tucker as the NFL’s best kicker.
Week two was supposed to be a wake-up call, but it seems they missed it and didn’t even bother to check the voicemail.
Fortunately, they have the Giants on Thursday Night Football, which is typically a free win for the Cowboys. However, with the way Dallas has looked, it seems any team could beat them right now.
2. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels already looks like one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, and he’s only three weeks into his career, leading his team to a 2-1 record.
The Commanders also have a great 1-2 punch at running back with Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson, who both need to be accounted for in the running and passing game.
If the offensive line can just be average and keep their star quarterback healthy, this team is a dark horse to win the NFC East or make the playoffs as a Wild Card.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles currently sit at first in the NFC East power rankings, but that’s largely due to the average or terrible start for the rest of the division.
They’re 2-1, but even their head coach has acknowledged that their level of play isn’t sustainable if they want to keep winning games.
Jalen Hurts has struggled, but fortunately, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, and the Eagles' defensive line stepped up on Sunday to secure the close win against the red-hot New Orleans Saints.
