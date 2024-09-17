Cowboy Roundup: NFC East standings after Week 2; Mike Zimmer's promise
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We can officially put Week 2 behind us with the calendar flipping to a new week of the 2024 NFL season. If you watched Monday Night Football, seeing some of those who gloated over the Cowboys' loss to the Saints get humbled, moving on to Week 3 is a little easier.
But up next is Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, so the Cowboys will have to buckle up.
While we wait for news to come out of The Star about the Ravens prep, let's check out some headlines currently making the waves around the team.
Updated NFC East standings after Week 2
Following the Cowboys' embarrassing loss and Eagles' epic meltdown, the Washington Commanders enter Week 3 atop the NFC East.
Mike Zimmer's promise for improvement
Mike Zimmer vows to make massive improvements with the Cowboys defense after the team's Week 2 stinker against the Saints.
