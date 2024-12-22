NFC East title can be settled as unprecedented streak continues
The Philadelphia Eagles who visit the Washington Commanders in Week 16, are on the verge of clinching the NFC East division title, a feat that would further solidify the division's notorious "curse."
The last time an NFC East team successfully defended their crown was the Eagles themselves back in 2003 and 2004.
MORE: Cowboys Week 16 playoff scenarios: Who should Dallas fans root for?
Last season, the Dallas Cowboys won the division with a record of 12-5. Currently, with a record of 6-8 in 2024, they are out of contention to repeat as champions.
If the Eagles secure the division title today, it will mark the 20th consecutive season without a repeat champion. This trend highlights the intense competition and the fluctuations within the division, making it one of the toughest in the NFL.
Dallas last won back-to-back NFC East titles in 1995 and 1996, when the average price of gas was $1.15, during an era of dominance for the team featuring the legendary 'Triplets'.
Washington last claimed the East in 2020 with a 7-9 record during a season of overall division weakness, while the New York Giants' most recent division title came in 2011, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance.
This year, the Eagles winners of 10 straight, the current longest streak in the league, have shown the strength and consistency to contend for more than just the east crown.
However, it's worth noting that historically, even a dominant team struggles to repeat as division champions in the NFC East the following year, making it the most unpredictable division in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name