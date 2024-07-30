Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
The NFC East is full of offensive playmakers, with perennial Pro Bowlers littered throughout the rosters on every team in the division.
But who is the best of the best?
Let's take a look at the top 10 offensive skill position players in the NFC East.
10. Jake Ferguson (TE-Cowboys)
Jake Ferguson was the Cowboys' enforcer on offense last season. With Ezekiel Elliott's absence, Ferguson was often the player tasked with delivering the physical plays that tend to galvanize an offense.
Known for his ability to run through defenders and block effectively, Ferguson also has the tools to develop into a receiving threat similar to tight ends like Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, and George Kittle.
Having just scratched the surface of his potential, Ferguson looks poised to become the next great tight end for the Cowboys.
9. Dallas Goedert (TE-Eagles)
Dallas Goedert's numbers don't fully reflect his talent due to the Eagles' run-heavy offense and elite wide receivers, but he is still regarded as a top 10 tight end in the league.
His ability to block and make key receptions has solidified his reputation despite not always having the stats to show for it.
There is no doubt around the NFL that Goedert is capable of being a bigger part of an offense; he has the tools to put up All-Pro numbers.
8. Malik Nabers (WR-Giants)
Malik Nabers is undoubtedly the most talented and exciting wide receiver prospect the Giants have had since Odell Beckham.
Despite entering a challenging quarterback situation, Nabers might be just what Daniel Jones needs. Nabers was consistently open in college and should help the Giants determine whether Daniel Jones is the right man to lead their football team.
While last season was certainly gloomy for Giants fans, it was just two seasons ago that they won a playoff game. With a much more talented roster heading into 2024, the future looks promising for the team.
7. Terry McLaurin (WR-Commanders)
The Commanders have been a quarterback away from unlocking Terry McLaurin's full potential since he entered the league five seasons ago. Despite this, McLaurin has still enjoyed a successful career, surpassing 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons and earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Always a threat to make a big play, McLaurin is hopeful that he has finally found his quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The two are poised to form an exciting duo for years to come in the NFL.
6. DeVonta Smith (WR-Eagles)
The former Heisman winner has had a solid, though not spectacular, start to his career. He has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons but has yet to make a Pro Bowl appearance and often finds himself overshadowed by his teammate A.J. Brown.
With the addition of Saquon Barkley, the competition for touches becomes even tougher, as the Eagles' roster is more stacked than ever with skill position players. Which isn't really a problem if you're an Eagles fan.
5. Saquon Barkley (RB-Eagles)
When Saquon Barkley was drafted out of Penn State, he had Hall of Fame potential. However, injuries and a lack of support from the Giants' roster have hindered his career. Now, with the Eagles, Barkley has the chance to unleash his full potential.
Surrounded by a strong offensive line, a talented quarterback, and a balanced offense, Barkley no longer has to carry the offense on his own. His new team allows him to shine and contribute to a championship-caliber team, allowing him to have the career many envisioned.
4. Jalen Hurts (QB-Eagles)
Looking at Jalen Hurts' passing stats won't paint the whole picture of how dominant he has been over the last two seasons. While his passing numbers are impressive, his greatest impact has been running the football.
Over the past two seasons, Hurts has the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL and is second in total touchdowns (not including passing), behind only Christian McCaffrey. He has also appeared in two Pro Bowls and was the 2022 Bert Bell Award winner.
3. Dak Prescott (QB-Cowboys)
If it wasn't for his abysmal showing against the 49ers last season, Dak Prescott likely would have won the MVP award. However, the loss served as a wake-up call. After the loss to the 49ers, Prescott helped take the Cowboys to new heights, ultimately leading the NFL in points per game.
While Prescott has failed to win the big games, whether that is his fault, the front office's, coaching, or other players' is up for debate.
However, there are not many quarterbacks in the league today who have consistently won the important games and Prescott's numbers are still comparable to the best of the best in the NFL.
2. A.J. Brown (WR-Eagles)
A.J. Brown deserves serious consideration for the MVP of the Philadelphia Eagles. While quarterbacks, especially one as talented as Jalen Hurts, tend to receive the bulk of the credit and attention, Brown's impact on Hurts and the team's success is undeniable.
In his first season with the Eagles, Brown helped lead the team to the Super Bowl and has finished in the top five in the NFL in receiving yards for the past two seasons. A.J. Brown has earned himself three Pro Bowl appearances, and an All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl win are certainly within reach.
1. CeeDee Lamb (WR-Cowboys)
CeeDee Lamb is the only player on this list to earn a First Team All-Pro, making it difficult to consider anyone else for the top spot. The stats and awards suggest that Lamb is on pace for a legendary Hall of Fame career.
The three-time Pro Bowler also looks like he could eventually make a case for the best Cowboys wide receiver of all time—that is if he signs an extension and helps the Cowboys win a Super Bowl.
Out of all Cowboys wide receivers in their first four seasons, CeeDee Lamb ranks first in yards, receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards.
