The Dallas Cowboys have won 12 games in the regular season three years running. They have multiple superstars at the positions that matter most in the modern game and they have a front office that's historically been more than willing to go all in on a potential Super Bowl window.
And yet, looking ahead to the near future of the NFL the picture for the Cowboys is not nearly as rosy as it should be. The franchise's issues are made more stark by a low finish in ESPN's newly-released annual future power rankings, which measures all 32 teams by how well they think they'll do over the next three seasons. Instead of finishing where they should among the rising contenders around the league, Dallas came in at 14th on ESPN's list.
Here's Louis Riddick on the greatest concern facing the Cowboys going forward:
"What's the alternative to Prescott if these two sides are not able to come to an agreement on a contract extension before he becomes a free agent next offseason? More than anything else, that will determine how this team's future will play out over the next three seasons. Yes, they need to get Lamb and Parsons signed to new deals, too, but the QB is the focus -- especially after Prescott was an MVP runner-up and one of only three QBs to throw for more than 4,500 yards in 2023."
Yes, the Cowboys do need new deals for the three best players on their team, but we don't see that as the real issue, here. As far as roster holes go, Dallas could use another quality wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. They should also be interested in adding some interior defensive line depth to help replace what they lost when Johnathan Hankins followed Aden Durde to Seattle. And while it's not a game-breaker, the Cowboys also have what might be the weakest running back room in the league right now.
Roster issues aside, the greatest flaw on this team is not on the sidelines but on the field. Doubts about head coach Mike McCarthy landed Dallas at 20th in the coaching category in ESPN's rankings.
It may not be fair to hold McCarthy to a higher standard than the other 31 head coaches around the league, but that's part of having the biggest coaching job in the sport. 12-win seasons are no longer going to keep this fanbase satisfied, and if McCarthy's Cowboys continue to flounder in the playoffs it's only a matter of time before team owner Jerry Jones decides to go in a different direction.
