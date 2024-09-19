NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 3 of 2024 season

Cowboys Country

The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 3 on Thursday, September 19, with an AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

In other primetime games, the Atlanta Falcons look to continue their high after a last-minute win over the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. To wrap up the week, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

This week, the Dallas Cowboys once again draw FOX's top team of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, and Mike Pereira.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on Sunday?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 3 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 3 Announcer Schedule

Thursday, September 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
Time:  8:20 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Channel: Amazon

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sunday, September 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Ttians

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfsom

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Tim Brando, Matt Millen, Sarah Kustok

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Alligiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday, September 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Date: Monday, Sept. 23
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Monday, Sept. 23
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Channel: ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

