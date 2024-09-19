NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 3 of 2024 season
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 3 on Thursday, September 19, with an AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
In other primetime games, the Atlanta Falcons look to continue their high after a last-minute win over the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. To wrap up the week, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
This week, the Dallas Cowboys once again draw FOX's top team of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, and Mike Pereira.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on Sunday?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 3 of the NFL season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff odds after Week 2 of 2024 season
NFL Week 3 Announcer Schedule
Thursday, September 19
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Channel: Amazon
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sunday, September 22
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Ttians
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfsom
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Tim Brando, Matt Millen, Sarah Kustok
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Alligiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Channel: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Monday, September 23
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Date: Monday, Sept. 23
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
Date: Monday, Sept. 23
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Channel: ABC
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones