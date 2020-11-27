SI.com
NFL COVID Means Cowboys at Ravens Moves to Monday, Dec. 7

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game is being rescheduled for the second time this week. ... which means the ensuing Raven meeting with the Dallas Cowboys will be moving as well.

The game between the AFC North rivals that was originally to be played on Thanksgiving has been pushed back tentatively to Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens.

This also impacts the planned Thursday night Cowboys at Ravens game, which will also now be rescheduled. The plan is for the Dallas at Baltimore game to be played on Monday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. CT.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Friday morning said he did not have specific information on the possibilities of these moves - but that given the emotional turmoil surrounding the 3-8 Cowboys, a break of some sort would be welcome.

Said McCarthy, drained by the sadness of this week's passing of assistant coach Markus Paul: "I think our team could use that.''

The Steelers and Ravens were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving night as the prime-time game, but the league decided to push the game back to Sunday after multiple positive tests occurred among Ravens staff and players.

Players on the 10-0 Steelers, meanwhile, have voiced displeasure with this decision as it is now the second time their schedule has been impacted due to another team's COVID-19 outbreak.

