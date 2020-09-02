SI.com
NFL Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: 3 Moves In; Will Clinton-Dix Get Released?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says this is the most unique NFL cutdown time he's ever experienced, and for good reason: There's been too little time for Dallas to evaluate its guys, let alone on-the-bubble talent in the 31 other cites.

So Dallas will very much go with known quantities here as the 3 p.m. Saturday deadline approaches to shave the roster to 53.

Who is getting jobs? Who is getting "shaved''? CowboysSI.com will provide our NFL Cowboys Cutdown Tracker for around-the-clock coverage of all the moves ... and maybe some rumors about moves, too.

TUESDAY 1215pm - Multiple reports have the Cowboys making a trio of cuts, all on the offensive side of the ball: Receiver Devin Smith, offensive lineman Adam Redmond and QB Clayton Thorson - none of whom made our team when we did our early-morning 53-man projection.

READ MORE: Cowboys Cutdown Time; 53-Man Roster Projection

TUESDAY 7am - IS HA HA ON THE ROSTER BUBBLE? ESPN's Todd Archer says "no'' ... but still hints at the possibility, writing, "I don’t think Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on the bubble but his guarantee was $2.25 million,'' and then goes on to note that Dallas has cut veterans before in this spot.

This much is true: Mike McCarthy brought in an old Packers guy to start at safety. Clinton-Dix is in the process of being overtaken by journeyman Darian Thompson.

And the Dallas roster - loaded in so many spots - has one place that sticks out like a sore thumb. The mere mention of Clinton-Dix as even a remote possibility here speaks volumes about how poorly this idea has worked so far.

HOW MANY RBs?: We've made the argument that two may be enough (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard) because the other tailbacks are all "decent'' and on the same level .. and therefore one of them is likely to remain available later, on the street, if needed. 

Same thing at fullback, by the way. I bet backup tight end Blake Bell is a better blocking fullback than anybody else on this roster. Last year the fullback played seven snaps a game - hardly enough to merit a whole roster slot, we say.

RANDOM 53-MAN THOUGHTS: We bet the coaching staff loves rookie QB Ben DiNucci to much to pass on retaining him in some capacity ... The other roster weakness beyond safety? Swing tackle ... With Ventell Bryant hurt, we wonder if Dallas will just keep five receivers now? ... McCarthy said a long time ago that he'd like 10 D-linemen - six rushers and four tackles. With Randy Gregory still in limbo, it looks like exactly that to us. 

